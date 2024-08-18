Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
AWH opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.
