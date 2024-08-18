Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Associated Capital Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.42. 9,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $693.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 253.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

