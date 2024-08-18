ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS ECRTF remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,481. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

