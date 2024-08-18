ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS ECRTF remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,481. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
