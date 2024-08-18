Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $246.92

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 246.92 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 225.05 ($2.87). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.19), with a volume of 9,835 shares traded.

Audioboom Group Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 246.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.95 million, a PE ratio of -510.20 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,618.49). Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,000 over the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

