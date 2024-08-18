Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Ault Alliance
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ault Alliance Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AULT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 1,864,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ault Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $76.00.
About Ault Alliance
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.
Read More
