Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ault Alliance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AULT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 1,864,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ault Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

About Ault Alliance

Ault Alliance ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 103.61% and a negative return on equity of 197.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.93 million during the quarter.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

