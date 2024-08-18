Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADSK traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,282. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.
In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
