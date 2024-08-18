Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,282. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.