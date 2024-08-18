Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Autonomix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Autonomix Medical stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Friday. 126,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,518. Autonomix Medical has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Get Autonomix Medical alerts:

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autonomix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autonomix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.