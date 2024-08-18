Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 76,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Down 26.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALBT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 2,981,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,717. Avalon GloboCare has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.