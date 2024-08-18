AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,919 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of AvalonBay Communities worth $186,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after buying an additional 346,214 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 264,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 208,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.12.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,457. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $218.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.54.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.