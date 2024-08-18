Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Boosted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 5.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.87% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $47,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.49. 221,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $63.64.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.