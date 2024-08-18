AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 430,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $512.66 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

