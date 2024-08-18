B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

BOSC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 1,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.16.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Stories

