Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 67,617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
