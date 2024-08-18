Barclays Cuts Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target to $3.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.92.

VOR stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.34. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

