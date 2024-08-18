BarnBridge Price Tops $2.16 on Top Exchanges (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $939,155.72 worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,655 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

