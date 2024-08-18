Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Sells C$1,784,693.40 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40.
Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.83. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$27.06. The firm has a market cap of C$47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Barrick Gold Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on ABX
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barrick Gold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.