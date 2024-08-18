Beldex Price Reaches $0.0533 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $356.10 million and $994,329.45 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.01 or 0.04384215 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,073,530 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,373,530 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

