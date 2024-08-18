Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 195.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,874,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. The firm has a market cap of $271.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

