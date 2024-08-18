Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SHWZ opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.55.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medicine Man Technologies
- Stock Average Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.