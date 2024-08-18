Benchmark Trims Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Target Price to $15.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of TME opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

