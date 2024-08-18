Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 475 ($6.06) target price on the stock.
Balfour Beatty Stock Performance
Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 411.60 ($5.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 389.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 370.14. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.60 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,176.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,428.57%.
Insider Activity at Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Balfour Beatty
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.