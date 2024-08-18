Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 475 ($6.06) target price on the stock.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 411.60 ($5.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 389.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 370.14. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.60 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,176.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,428.57%.

Insider Activity at Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

In related news, insider Leo Quinn purchased 37,148 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £129,646.52 ($165,534.37). Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

