Berkshire Money Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,427,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,672,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

