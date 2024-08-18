Berkshire Money Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,724,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,142,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

