Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Erick Lucera Purchases 39,266 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIRGet Free Report) Director Erick Lucera purchased 39,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,706.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beyond Air Stock Up 26.1 %

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $0.47 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Air

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 66,224 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

