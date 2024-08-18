Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Erick Lucera Purchases 39,266 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Erick Lucera purchased 39,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,706.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Beyond Air Stock Up 26.1 %
NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $0.47 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.61.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 66,224 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
