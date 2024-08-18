bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on bioAffinity Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIAF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 45,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,957. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $21.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.95. bioAffinity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.34% and a negative net margin of 171.43%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Further Reading

