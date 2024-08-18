Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.59 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $10,009.17 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007795 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

