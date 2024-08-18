BlackCardCoin Price Hits $1.99 (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 109.3% higher against the dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00003332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $19.78 million and $5.78 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin’s genesis date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,961,863 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 2.05429575 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,572,201.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

