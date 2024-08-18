BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BYM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 44,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,569. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,597,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 232,481 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 562,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.