BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance
BYM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 44,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,569. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
