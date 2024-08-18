Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Workday by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Workday by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.22.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $231.74. 1,580,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.84. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

