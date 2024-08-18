Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,540,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,528,695. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

