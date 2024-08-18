Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.8% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $827.56. 835,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $850.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $7,760,105 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

