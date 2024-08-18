Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 34,965 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.31% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $34,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 998,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

