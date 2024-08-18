Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 28,968 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,968 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.01% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $27,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after buying an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $946,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $982,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 231,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp



Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

