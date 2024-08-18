Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 13,723 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.28% of Comfort Systems USA worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,956. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

