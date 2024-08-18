Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,928 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.02.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.