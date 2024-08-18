Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 362 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.09. 3,416,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

