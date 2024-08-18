Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The company has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.57 and its 200 day moving average is $482.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

