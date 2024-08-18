Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 578 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Down 0.0 %

DHR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $269.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

