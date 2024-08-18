BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LND. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,375. The company has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.84. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

