Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

