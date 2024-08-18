Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 757,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BRDG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.77. 294,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $940.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.63. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Bridge Investment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is -216.67%.

In other Bridge Investment Group news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $213,297.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,605,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,517,572.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $30,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 455,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $213,297.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,605,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,517,572.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,366 shares of company stock worth $687,133 over the last 90 days. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

