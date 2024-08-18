British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
British Land Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of British Land stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.
British Land Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
