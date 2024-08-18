British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

British Land Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

British Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTLCY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

