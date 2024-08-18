Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $17.75

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.79 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

