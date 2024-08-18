Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) PT at $10.75

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,326,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,114,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,860,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,341,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 88,949 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236,708 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.