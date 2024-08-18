BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BTC Digital Stock Down 1.3 %

BTC Digital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 8,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,381. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

