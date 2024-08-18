Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Bunge Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Bunge Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

BG opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $115.84.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

