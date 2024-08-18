Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,886,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $307.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.