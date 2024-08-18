Calton & Associates Inc. Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.03. 38,383,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,987,124. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

