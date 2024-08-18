Calton & Associates Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 761,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

