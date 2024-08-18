Calton & Associates Inc. Has $442,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $11,323,000. Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.13. The company had a trading volume of 912,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

